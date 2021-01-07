Selasa, 26 Januari 2021
Tiada Jadwal Liga Inggris Akhir Pekan Ini, Klub Berjibaku di Ajang Piala FA

  • Ekpresi para pemain Manchester United Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire dan rekannya usai gawanya dibobol Manchester City dalam pertandingan semifinal Carabao Cup di Old Trafford, Manchester, 7 Januari 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell

    TEMPO.CO, JakartaJadwal Liga Inggris tak akan hadir pada akhir pekan. Premier League menjalani jeda karena klub-klub harus tampil di ajang Piala FA.

    Turnamen Piala FA memasuki babak ketiga atau babak 32 besar. Pada babak ini sejumlah laga menarik akan tersaji, termasuk Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Wolves vs Crystal Palace, Stoke City vs Leicester City, Manchester United vs Watford, dan Mancheste City vs Brimingham.

    Simak jadwal Piala FA selengkapnya (babak ketiga, live Bein Sport):

    Sabtu, 9 Januari 2021
    02:45 Aston Villa vs Liverpool
    02:45 Wolves vs Crystal Palace
    19:00 Everton vs Rotherham
    19:00 Boreham vs Millwall
    19:00 Luton vs Reading
    19:00 Nott Forest vs Cardiff
    19:00 Norwich vs Conventry
    19:00 Chorley vs Derby County
    19:15 Blackburn vs Doncaster
    22:00 Blackpool vs West Brom
    22:00 Wycombe vs Preston
    22:00 QPR vs Fulham
    22:00 Stevenage vs Swansea
    22:00 Burnley vs MK Dons
    22:00 Bristol Rov vs Sheff Utd
    22:00 Oldham vs Bournemouth
    22:00 Stoke City vs Leicester City
    22:00 Exeter City vs Sheff Wed

    Ahad, 10 Januari 2021
    00:30 Arsenal vs Newcastle
    01:00 Brentford vs Middlesbrough
    01:00 Huddersfield vs Plymouth
    03:00 Manchester United vs Watford
    03:00 Southampton vs Shrewsbury
    20:30 Crawley Town vs Leeds Utd
    20:30 Bristol City vs Portsmouth
    20:30 Cheltenhem vs Mansfield
    20:30 Chelsea vs Morecambe
    20:30 Mancheste City vs Brimingham
    20:30 Barnsley vs Tranmere

    Senin, 11 Januari 2021
    00:00 Marine FC vs Tottenham
    02:45 Newport vs Brighton

    Selasa, 12 Januari 2021
    03:00 Stockport vs West Ham.

