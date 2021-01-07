Tiada Jadwal Liga Inggris Akhir Pekan Ini, Klub Berjibaku di Ajang Piala FA

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Jadwal Liga Inggris tak akan hadir pada akhir pekan. Premier League menjalani jeda karena klub-klub harus tampil di ajang Piala FA.

Turnamen Piala FA memasuki babak ketiga atau babak 32 besar. Pada babak ini sejumlah laga menarik akan tersaji, termasuk Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Wolves vs Crystal Palace, Stoke City vs Leicester City, Manchester United vs Watford, dan Mancheste City vs Brimingham.

Simak jadwal Piala FA selengkapnya (babak ketiga, live Bein Sport):

Sabtu, 9 Januari 2021

02:45 Aston Villa vs Liverpool

02:45 Wolves vs Crystal Palace

19:00 Everton vs Rotherham

19:00 Boreham vs Millwall

19:00 Luton vs Reading

19:00 Nott Forest vs Cardiff

19:00 Norwich vs Conventry

19:00 Chorley vs Derby County

19:15 Blackburn vs Doncaster

22:00 Blackpool vs West Brom

22:00 Wycombe vs Preston

22:00 QPR vs Fulham

22:00 Stevenage vs Swansea

22:00 Burnley vs MK Dons

22:00 Bristol Rov vs Sheff Utd

22:00 Oldham vs Bournemouth

22:00 Stoke City vs Leicester City

22:00 Exeter City vs Sheff Wed

Ahad, 10 Januari 2021

00:30 Arsenal vs Newcastle

01:00 Brentford vs Middlesbrough

01:00 Huddersfield vs Plymouth

03:00 Manchester United vs Watford

03:00 Southampton vs Shrewsbury

20:30 Crawley Town vs Leeds Utd

20:30 Bristol City vs Portsmouth

20:30 Cheltenhem vs Mansfield

20:30 Chelsea vs Morecambe

20:30 Mancheste City vs Brimingham

20:30 Barnsley vs Tranmere

Senin, 11 Januari 2021

00:00 Marine FC vs Tottenham

02:45 Newport vs Brighton

Selasa, 12 Januari 2021

03:00 Stockport vs West Ham.