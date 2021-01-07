Tiada Jadwal Liga Inggris Akhir Pekan Ini, Klub Berjibaku di Ajang Piala FA

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Jadwal Liga Inggris tak akan hadir pada akhir pekan. Premier League menjalani jeda karena klub-klub harus tampil di ajang Piala FA.
Turnamen Piala FA memasuki babak ketiga atau babak 32 besar. Pada babak ini sejumlah laga menarik akan tersaji, termasuk Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Wolves vs Crystal Palace, Stoke City vs Leicester City, Manchester United vs Watford, dan Mancheste City vs Brimingham.
Simak jadwal Piala FA selengkapnya (babak ketiga, live Bein Sport):
Sabtu, 9 Januari 2021
02:45 Aston Villa vs Liverpool
02:45 Wolves vs Crystal Palace
19:00 Everton vs Rotherham
19:00 Boreham vs Millwall
19:00 Luton vs Reading
19:00 Nott Forest vs Cardiff
19:00 Norwich vs Conventry
19:00 Chorley vs Derby County
19:15 Blackburn vs Doncaster
22:00 Blackpool vs West Brom
22:00 Wycombe vs Preston
22:00 QPR vs Fulham
22:00 Stevenage vs Swansea
22:00 Burnley vs MK Dons
22:00 Bristol Rov vs Sheff Utd
22:00 Oldham vs Bournemouth
22:00 Stoke City vs Leicester City
22:00 Exeter City vs Sheff Wed
Ahad, 10 Januari 2021
00:30 Arsenal vs Newcastle
01:00 Brentford vs Middlesbrough
01:00 Huddersfield vs Plymouth
03:00 Manchester United vs Watford
03:00 Southampton vs Shrewsbury
20:30 Crawley Town vs Leeds Utd
20:30 Bristol City vs Portsmouth
20:30 Cheltenhem vs Mansfield
20:30 Chelsea vs Morecambe
20:30 Mancheste City vs Brimingham
20:30 Barnsley vs Tranmere
Senin, 11 Januari 2021
00:00 Marine FC vs Tottenham
02:45 Newport vs Brighton
Selasa, 12 Januari 2021
03:00 Stockport vs West Ham.